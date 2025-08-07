Ranbir Kapoor fans have more than just birthday wishes to look forward to this year. According to fresh reports, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning a special surprise tied to the actor’s birthday on September 28, by dropping the first look or teaser of the highly-anticipated film Love and War. The film brings together a powerhouse trio Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a passionate love triangle set against the backdrop of war. Naturally, the buzz around the project is sky-high. ‘Love and War’: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spark Buzz Around Film, Couple Twins in Denims for Visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office; Fans Guess Poster or Promo Loading (View Post)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Surprise

As per Mid Day, Bhansali is “cooking up a treat” for fans. A source revealed, “It will surely be a gift for Ranbir’s fans. Several ideas have been discussed. There is a possibility of either Ranbir’s first look poster or a teaser featuring all three actors being shared with the audience.” The report further added that the filmmaker is working closely with the lead actors to finalise dates for the teaser shoot. The visual will be the first official glimpse of Love and War and Bhansali wants it to “evoke curiosity” and set the tone for the intense romantic drama, which reportedly shows Ranbir in a role with shades of grey.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office

Just this week, Alia and Ranbir were spotted outside Bhansali's Juhu office in Mumbai, instantly melting hearts with their chemistry. The couple kept it simple and stylish, twinning in casuals. Ranbir's moustache-stubble look, paired with a white tee and jeans, had fans speculating it might be his Love and War look.

‘Love and War’ Release Date Confirmed After Delay

The film, which has already completed half of its shoot, will explore the story of two army officers played by Ranbir and Vicky and their love entanglement with Alia's character. Described as an emotional rollercoaster full of passion, drama, and sacrifice, Love and War is now slated to release on March 20, 2026, after being postponed from its original Christmas 2025 date.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Big Projects

While Bhansali's upcoming surprise is stealing the spotlight, both Ranbir and Alia are juggling other big projects. Alia will be seen next in the spy thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, while Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. All eyes are now on September 28.

