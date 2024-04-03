Ranbir Kapoor is still enjoying the success of his latest release, Animal. The Bollywood star known for his love for cars has another reason to celebrate now as he added a brand new car to his collection. On Tuesday, Wednesday, noon, April 3, Ranbir Kapoor was clicked as he took his new Bentley Continental GT V8 for a run on the streets of Mumbai, shocking ongoes and passersby. Ranbir reportedly paid a staggering Rs 5.23 crore for the new car. Ranbir opted for a black colour in his latest car purchase. The actor was reportedly heading to the sets of his upcoming Ramayana in his new car. Photos and videos of the actor's new car go viral on social media. April Fools’ Day 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Other Bollywood Pranksters Who Deserve a Mention!.

Ranbir Kapoor in His Brand New Bentley Continental GT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

