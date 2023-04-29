A video of Ranbir Kapoor from a book launch event has gone viral which sees him dropping beverage on his clothes. As seen in the clip, as soon as the Brahmastra actor spilled beverage on his pants, he instantly stands up and starts laughing. The handsome hunk was seen wearing an all-black outfit for the gala event. His oops moment is now surfacing online. Miffed Ranbir Kapoor Throws a Fan's Mobile Phone Away; Is This a Promotional Gimmick or For Real? (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor Spills Beverage on His Pants:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

