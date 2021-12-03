Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had starred together in the 2014 film 2 States. The duo not just shared a great chemistry onscreen, but even off screen they share a good rapport. Alia, who will next be seen in as Rani in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, has shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which she has donned a multi-coloured cardigan sweater. Seeing the post, Arjun had a hilarious response. He dropped a comment saying ‘Rangeeli Rani’. We wonder what Alia has to say to it.

Alia Bhatt’s Latest Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Arjun Kapoor’s Comment

Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

