Rani Mukerji was last seen in the comedy drama Bunty Aur Babli 2 and fans loved to watch the vivacious actress on the big screens. Now, she is all set to be featured in an intense drama that is inspired by a true story. Rani would be seen in the lead in the upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and the makers have announced that it would be releasing in theatres on May 20, 2022. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and will be produced under the banners of Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. While sharing the date announcement, the makers captioned the post as, “With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children!”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Release Date

With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukerji releases in theatres on Friday, May 20th 2022!@ChibberAshima @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani pic.twitter.com/tVyOP5LmPl — Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) December 7, 2021

