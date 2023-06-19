Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen making a stylish entry at Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya’s star-studded wedding reception. DeepVeer’s numerous videos from the event have surfaced online and one of them shows the couple grooving with the newly married couple. Take a look at some of the inside videos of Karan and Drisha’s wedding reception. Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception: Salman Khan Makes Stylish Entry in Suit at the Event (Watch Video).

DeepVeer At Karan Deol–Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception

The Dance

Ranveer & Deepika Congratulating The Couple

