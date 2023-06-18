Post their marriage on June 18, newlyweds Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya and fam hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai. The said event saw many celebs from tinsel town arriving in style. Even Tiger star Salman Khan was clicked at the reception making a grand entry in a sexy suit. However, what caught netizens' attention was bhaijaan's french beard look. Check out Salman's full look for the bash below. Newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Look Fashionable As They Pose for the Paps at Their Wedding Reception (Watch Video).

Salman Khan at Karan Deol's Wedding Reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meet the Beautiful Newlyweds:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

