Save the date! As reported by Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be pronounced husband and wife on October 6 in Mumbai. However, the report adds that the pre-wedding festivities will take place on September 30 in Delhi Gymkhana and will continue for three days. That's not it, as the duo are also supposed to host a grand reception in South Mumbai on October 7. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to Get Married This Month in a Grand 5-Day Celebration Planned in Delhi and Mumbai: Reports.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Pic:

View this post on Instagram

