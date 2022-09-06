Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal might tie the knot by the end of the month or October first week according to several media reports. The B-town couple has some great plans for the intimate wedding, and they will celebrate this grand occasion of their life in five days, with a reception also planned in Delhi and Mumbai. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Wrap Up Their Initiative of Undercurrent Lab for Women Gaffers in Filmmaking.

As per a source, the wedding festivities will begin in Delhi with a final grand celebration planned in Mumbai in the first week of October. Including the marriage rituals, the couple also plans to host family and friends with a sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. The reception is reported to happen in a south Mumbai hotel with 350-400 guests in attendance, including the who’s who of Bollywood. Richa Chadha Opens Up on Why She Turned Producer, Says ‘It Was Always There at the Back of My Mind’.

Speaking to a leading news channel last month, Richa Chadha had confirmed her wedding plans and said, “I think shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We’re very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about Covid and want to be responsible, ” she said, adding, “We don’t want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we’ve both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up, and work resumed at full pace. So I’m saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year,” she told News18.

