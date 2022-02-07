Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday (February 6) morning. She was 92. The last rites of the late veteran playback singer had been held in the Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Several celebs came to visit and paid tribute to Lata ji. But, the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers to her soul with his wife Gauri Khan has won the hearts of netizens.

Shah Rukh Khan reading a dua and blowing on Lata ji’s mortal remains for protection and blessings in the next life. Cannot comprehend the level of bitterness of those saying he is spitting. pic.twitter.com/JkCTcesl86 — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) February 6, 2022

Here’s ⁦@iamsrk⁩ and his wife ⁦@gaurikhan⁩ bidding adieu to Lataji. What a picture of amity and respect this makes #Faith #Humanity pic.twitter.com/fT2M9ThviO — Vinod Sharma (@VinodSharmaView) February 6, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan pays his last respects to #LataMangeshkar Ji at Shivaji Park today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zxL2tL6dQU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 6, 2022

Proud to be a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. ❤️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/55v8zRbS8P — Ceyda (@kingfangirltr) February 6, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri pay their respects to Lata Mangeshkar. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/sqYRj7Dn5C — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@insenroy) February 6, 2022

