Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra passed away on April 20. Her death reportedly due to pneumonia came as a shocker to many in the industry. Having said that, now an old video of the starwife and playback singer, Pamela, is surfacing online which sees her crooning Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's song "Tujhje Dekha Toh" in front of Shah Rukh Khan at an awards show. To note, Pamela has originally sung "Ghar Aja Pardesi" from DDLJ along with Manpreet Kaur. Pamela Chopra Passes Away: All You Need to Know About Late Yash Chopra's Wife.

Watch Old Video of Pamela Chopra Singing DDLJ Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)