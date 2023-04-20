Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra died today (April 20). Reportedly, she breathed her last at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 74. She was mother of YRF's Aditya Chopra and mother-in-law to Rani Mukerji. Having said that, her last rites were performed today. Talking about Pamela, she was a brilliant Indian playback singer and also a film writer and producer in her own rights. She has sung many Hindi songs, all of them for her husband Yash Chopra's movies. Pamela Chopra Dies at 85; Singer and Yash Chopra's Wife Was Known for Popular Melodies in Kabhie Kabhie, Chandini Among Others.

Over the years, Pamela has sung songs for many films namely Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and more. That's not it, as she was also credited as the writer for Kabhie Kabhie, and dress designer for films like Silsila and Sawaal. To note, Pamela has appeared onscreen with Yashji in the opening song "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste" from Dil To Pagal Hai. The Romantics Review: Celebrating Yash Chopra Aside, Netflix Docu-Series Loves Decoding 'Genius' of Aditya Chopra With Enough Sprinkling of Starry Nostalgia (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pamela Chopra Passes Away:

According to reports, Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away this morning. She was 85 years old. She passed away due to age-related illness after being admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days, reports added.#PamelaChopra #YashChopra #Bollywood #News pic.twitter.com/UCAYj97gZ7 — Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) April 20, 2023

For the unaware, Pamela and Yash Chopra got married in 1970 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. It was an arranged marriage. Also, it was YRF documentary The Romantics where Pamela was seen for the last time. In the docu, she spoke about her husband and his journey in Bollywood and overall. May her soul RIP.

