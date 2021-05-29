Ryan Stephen, the producer of Indoo Ki Jawani and Devi, died on Saturday (May 29) due to COVID-19 complications. He was 50. Stephen passed away in Goa, a source close to the producer said. “He died due to COVID-19 in Goa today morning. He was so talented. It is most unfortunate that we have lost him," the source told PTI. Ryan Stephen Dies of COVID-19 Complications; He Was Known For Producing Indoo Ki Jawani and Devi.

As soon as this news broke online, many Bollywood celebs mourned Ryan's untimely demise and offered condolences. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, and many more paid tributes. May his soul RIP.

It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN ❤️ https://t.co/VDDkCMH6Kb — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 29, 2021

