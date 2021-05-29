Ryan Stephen, Producer of the short film Devi starring Kajol and Shruti Haasan has died due to COVID-19 complications. He was also the producer of Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani. Several Bollywood celebs including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Manoj Bajpayee mourned his demise.

Manoj Bajpayee Remembers Ryan Stephen

It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN ❤️ https://t.co/VDDkCMH6Kb — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 29, 2021

