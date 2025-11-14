Jailed JDU strongman Anant Singh has registered a sweeping victory in Mokama, securing 91,416 votes against RJD candidate Veena Devi’s 63,210, winning by nearly 30,000 votes. Singh, currently lodged in jail over the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) supporter, maintained his dominance despite legal troubles. Veena Devi, wife of his long-time rival and fellow ‘bahubali’ Surajbhan Singh, finished second. JSP’s Priyadarshi Piyush emerged as the third leading contender, highlighting Mokama’s continued preference for muscle-flexing political heavyweights. The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 are currently underway. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: NDA Crosses 200-Seat Mark As BJP, JDU Dominate Counting; Mahagathbandhan Struggles to Keep Pace.

Anant Singh Wins From Mokama

Mokama Election Result (Photo Credits: ECI)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ECI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)