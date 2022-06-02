Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday night in Kolkata. His untimely demise has come as a huge shock to colleagues and fans. The mortal remains of KK has been brought to his Mumbai residence, reports ANI. His last rites will be performed today, June 2. KK Passes Away: Fans Can Hear Singer’s Melodious Voice in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for One Last Time.

Singer KK’s Mortal Remains

Maharashtra | Mortal remains of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as #KK brought to his residence in Mumbai The last rites of the singer will be performed in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/AL72BfoeUz — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

