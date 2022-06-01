The untimely demise of singer KK in Kolkata has sent shockwaves in the industry. In his illustrious career over the years, the versatile artist has sung many popular songs for superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and many more. However, as per wikipedia, his fans will get to hear his voice for one last time in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Eid 2023 film Tiger 3. He also has sang for two more movies namely Lost and Sherdil. KK Dies at 53: Armaan Malik Shares How Concerts in India Need Better Management and Medical Facilities.

Check It Out:

KK Wikipedia

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)