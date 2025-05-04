Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Karachi Kings in the 24th Pakistan Super League 2025 match on Sunday, May 4. The Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the PSL 2025 live telecast is not available in India, with Sony Sports Network stopping the broadcast after the Pahalgam terror attack. Fans also do not have any online viewing option as there is no PSL 2025 live streaming with FanCode stopping streaming. PSL 2025 live streaming is also not available on YouTube, with Sports Central being among the YouTube channels blocked by the Government of India. Quetta Gladiators Beat Islamabad United by Two Wickets in PSL 2025; Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz Hand Defending Champions Third Consecutive Defeat.

