Team Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani yesterday (August 3) celebrated the success of the film with a press conference. At the event, Karan Johar as well as stars answered many queries by media regarding RRKPK. During the same, KJo revealed that the much-talked about bra shopping scene between Ranveer and Churni Ganguly in the movie was inspired by an incident from his own life. "I’ve gone shopping for her (mother) to buy a bra and it’s never been a problem with me," the filmmaker said. Alia Bhatt Channels Her Inner ‘Rani’ As She Bedazzles in a Bright Pink Saree for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Success Party (See Pics).

Karan Johar on Bra Shopping Scene in RRKPK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)