Alia Bhatt is not yet out of her ‘Rani’ zone. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress constantly raises fashion standards with her mesmerising chiffon saree looks representing her character. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared pictures of her look from the film’s success party. The actress looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra-designed bright pink saree. She paired it with a blouse that showcased her plunging neckline. The overall ensemble looked elegant and beautiful. Alia Bhatt Dazzles in Hot Pink Saree For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Promotions in Vadodara (View Pics).

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)