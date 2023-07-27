Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been rumoured to be dating, and recently were spotted watching the new Barbie movie together. A fan shared visuals of the stars enjoying the Margot Robbie's film in theatre, and also posed with them separately. For the movie date, while Ananya was seen wearing a pink top, Aditya wore a white shirt. They were spotted at Jio World Drive in Mumbai. Amid Dating Rumours, New Pics of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday From an Award Ceremony Surface Online.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Watch Barbie Movie:

