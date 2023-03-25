Aditya Roy Kapur is currently rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday. Although they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, the two have often been spotted together on numerous occasions. New pics of Aditya and Ananya have surfaced online and it is from an award ceremony. The two are seen seated beside each other in these photos. Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Turn Showstoppers for Manish Malhotra (Watch Video).

Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)