Saba Azad has shared a lovely post thanking boyfriend Hrithik Roshan for making her birthday a memorable one. Sharing numerous stills of them together she mentioned in her post, “For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love. Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan.” Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday Post for Girlfriend Saba Azad Is All Things Love!

Saba Azad And Hrithik Roshan

