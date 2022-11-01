Hrithik Roshan’s birthday post for Saba Azad is sure to win hearts. As the beauty turns a year older today, the actor shared a picture of her on Instagram and mentioned, “Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being!” Hrithik Roshan Celebrates First Diwali With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Picture Goes Viral!

Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday Note For Saba Azad

