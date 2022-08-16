As Saif Ali Khan turns a year older today (August 16), fans as well as celebs are showering love on the Nawab of Bollywood. A few hours back, even, South superstar Prabhas wished Saif via Instagram story and mentioned how he wants the world to see Khan's 'breathtaking' performance in Adipurush. FYI, the said film will see Saif as villain against Prabhas. Saif Ali Khan Turns 52! Sara Ali Khan Shares Unseen Throwback Pics to Wish ‘Abba Jaan’ on His Birthday (View Pics).

Prabhas Wishes Saif Ali Khan:

Prabhas' Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)