Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, stars of Saiyaara, were spotted together in Mumbai on Raksha Bandhan, sparking excitement among fans. The young actors, admired for their on-screen chemistry, have been making headlines with their off-screen appearances too. Paparazzi caught them heading out to meet Ahaan’s cousin, Ananya Panday, while keeping a low profile in the backseat of a car. Fans loved seeing the duo together, blushing and shy as they avoided too much attention. In another video, Ahaan was also seen kindly stopping for a fan selfie before driving off with Aneet by his side. Their discreet behaviours and warm interaction have made them a popular topic on social media, as fans continue to cheer for the pair both on and off screen. ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Dating in Real Life? Video of Duo’s Latest Public Outing in Mumbai Goes Viral; Netizens Say ‘Made for Each Other’ – WATCH.

