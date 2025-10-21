Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday lit up social media after he appeared on his mother Deanne Panday's Diwali dump on Instagram. The wellness author took to her Insta page on Tuesday (October 21) and dropped some inside pictures from their Diwali celebrations this year. In the photos, Ahaan and Deanne are seen dressed elegantly in traditional outfits for the festival of lights. The Gen-Z star looked dapper in a navy blue kurta and pyjama while his mom radiated grace in a light pink saree. The mother-son duo smiled for a picture inside a dazzling space decorated with mirrors and lights, which reflected on the walls. Sharing the pictures, Deanne wrote, "Happy Diwali. From my family to yours

Love & light always forever & ever (Ahaan calls me his firecracker) (Missed you so much @alannapanday @ivor River) Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday Exudes Vintage Elegance in Her Mom Bhavana Pandey’s 20-Year-Old Rohit Bal Ensemble (See Pics).

Ahaan Panday Celebrates Diwali With His Mom Deanne Panday – See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanne Panday (@deannepanday)

