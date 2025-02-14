Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been known as a family man, and on Valentine’s Day 2025 (February 14), he took to social media to showcase it. The Sikandar actor shared a heartfelt family photo with the caption, “Happy Familitines Day,” which features him surrounded by his loved ones. The picture includes his mother, Salma, stepmother Helen, father, Salim Khan and others - Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Arhaan Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira and more. Indeed, the beautiful snapshot encapsulates the love and unity of his Khandaan on this special day. Salman Khan-Atlee Movie Shelved? Here’s What We Know About Their Ambitious Project With Rumoured Budget of INR 500 Crore!

Salman Khan Poses With 'Agnihotrians Sharmanians n Khanenians' on 'Happy Familitines Day'

Agnihotrians sharmanians n khanenians wish u all a happy familitines day pic.twitter.com/3RuW7lSuE4 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)