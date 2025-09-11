Salman Khan has kickstarted shooting for his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan in Leh and new pictures from the sets are going viral on social media. Bhaijaan was seen bonding with Indian soldiers as he posed with them outdoors, dressed in an olive green T-shirt, cargo pants and casual shoes. In another heartwarming moment, Salman stood alongside a soldier’s family, smiling for the camera while the soldier held his baby. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. With Salman leading the project, Battle of Galwan is set to bring an intense story of courage and patriotism to the big screen. Salman Khan To Begin Shooting ‘Battle of Galwan’ in Ladakh, Shoot in Mumbai ‘Cancelled’ —Here’s the Reason Why.

Salman Khan Poses With Soldiers During ‘Battle of Galwan’ Shoot - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)