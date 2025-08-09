Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to bring the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict to the big screen with his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The project directed by Apoorva Lakhia, will see Salman step into the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. Salman Khan Visits Longtime Bodyguard Shera’s House After His Father Sunder Singh Jolly’s Demise, Comforts Him With a Hug (Watch Video)

‘Battle of Galwan’ Skips Mumbai Shoot

The film was initially scheduled to start shooting in Mumbai this month, with a large set created at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. However, due to a creative decision, the makers have cancelled the Mumbai schedule for now. An insider told Mid-Day that the team will now begin filming directly in Ladakh from August 22 to September 3, 2025.

Mumbai Schedule Postponed an Insider Revealed

“Apoorva felt that the sequences would need to be shot in succession. So, for now, the film’s Mumbai schedule is postponed indefinitely. They will take a call in the last leg whether a song sequence or patchwork needs to be done in the city,” the source revealed. The decision was also made to maintain continuity in Salman’s distinct look for the role, which could have been affected by a 30-day gap between schedules. Salman Khan Death Threat: Man Who Issued Threats to Actor Traced to Vadodara in Gujarat; Accused Mayank Pandya Mentally Unstable, Says Mumbai Police.

‘Battle of Galwan’ Cleared by Defence Ministry

This comes amid heightened security around Salman Khan following repeated death threats. While there were rumours that the Ministry of Defence had objected to the film’s sensitive subject but a source denied it. “The makers wouldn’t have announced the film without permissions in place. Battle of Galwan celebrates a soldier’s bravery and does not villainise any country,” the insider clarified.

Salman Khan Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh Team Up for ‘Battle of Galwan’

The film will mark Salman’s first teamwork with Chitrangda Singh and also stars Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary and Vipin Bhardwaj.

