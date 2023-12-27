Celebrating his 58th birthday, actor Salman Khan received special wishes from filmmaker Karan Johar, who fondly remembered their collaboration in the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. His brief post for Tiger 3 actor concluded with, "25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again." After this birthday post from Karan Johar, fans started expressing excitement for their anticipated reunion in the actioner film The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan, marking their collaboration after 25 years. Netizens took to X (Twitter), eagerly demanding updates on this upcoming project. Check some tweets below! Salman Khan Turns 58: Karan Johar Reveals How Birthday Boy Came Onboard Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota and the Story is Quite a Heart-Melter!

Much Awaited Bollywood film - The Bull

Can't Wait For Official Announcement

Karan johar Created The Excitement -Yeah!

Together To Create History?

" Dharma Product @DharmaMovies Instagram Story , To A(man) who lives in our hearts rent free!❤️ " 25 years later the Big Screen Awaits this Duo #TheBull 🔥🔥#SalmanKhan and #KaranJohar coming together once again to create history 💥#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/3QvRMtXvD7 — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) December 27, 2023

Karan Johar's Birthday Wish For Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

