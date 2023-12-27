As Salman Khan marks his 58th birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar commemorates the day with a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on the serendipitous moment that launched his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Johar recalls being lost at a party until a major movie star, Salman Khan, approached him, offering guidance. Despite prior rejections for a role, Khan, through his sister's endorsement, graciously agreed to a film narration. In an unexpected turn, Khan accepted the part at the halfway mark, driven by familial affection and Johar's heartfelt storytelling. Johar expressed immense gratitude for Khan's pivotal role and reminisces on their enduring friendship. Salman Khan Birthday: Fans Gather To Wish Tiger 3 Star Outside His Residence on His Special Day (Watch Video).

See Karan Johar's Heartfelt Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)