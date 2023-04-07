Salman Khan has bought a brand new bulletproof car. The superstar has added a new swanky car to his list which happens to be a Nissan Patrol SUV. The actor was clicked in his new four-wheeler while arriving at grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Further, as per reports, following death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, bhaijaan has invested in a bulletproof car which acts as an armour during tough times. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Trailer of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Eid 2023 Release to Be Out on April 10 (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Buys Bulletproof Car:

Salman Khan's New Nissan Car:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT Auto (@hindustantimesauto)

