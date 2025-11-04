Today, November 4, journalist Rana Ayyub shared shocking details on Instagram. In her post, Rana Ayyub said that she and her father received death threats on Saturday, November 2. Ayyub claimed that she received a threatening call from a person who claimed to know her address. "I received several calls from a Canadian number claiming to be associated with the Khalsa group," Ayyub said. She also said that the display picture on the number was that of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The Journalist said that the caller asked her to publish an op-ed in The Washington Post about Indira Gandhi and glorify her assassins. The caller also threatened to kill Rana Ayyub's father and told her that he was aware of their whereabouts. After the incident, Rana Ayyub lodged a complaint with the Navi Mumbai police. Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has sought immediate steps to ensure the safety of journalist and Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub and her family. Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home in Canada; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Warns Artistes Over Ties With Sardar Khera.

Rana Ayyub and Her Father Received Death Threats From Canadian Phone Number

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Rana Ayyub). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

