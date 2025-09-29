In a major development, the government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity. "Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation. That is why the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced today that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code," the Canadian government said in a news release. Accordingly, the listing now bars Canadian citizens from financing or aiding the group led by Lawrence Bishnoi. Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Part Ways Over Brother Anmol Bishnoi’s Arrest: Report.

Bishnoi Gang Now a Terrorist Entity in Canada

#BREAKING on @NDTV: Canada has designated Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity. Gary Anandasangaree, Canadian Minister of Public Safety, announced today that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. pic.twitter.com/cqHwci9ITJ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Government of Canada). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)