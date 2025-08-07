Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's newly launched Kap's Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, was targeted in another shooting incident on Thursday (August 7). As per reports, a group of unidentified men fired shots at the newly launched establishment. This time, gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is linked with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the attack through a message shared n social media. The message read, "Jai Shree Ram. Sat Shree Akal, Ram Ram to all brothers. The firing that happened today at Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey has been claimed by Goldy Dhillon, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We called him, he did not answer the call, so we took action. If he does not respond the next time, we will take ation in Mumbai." ‘We Are Not Giving Up’: Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada Issues Heartfelt Statement After Shooting Incident (View Post).

Firing at Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada in Second Incident in a Month

Gangster Goldy Claims Responsibility for Attack on Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada

BIG BREAKING 🚨 Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada has come under GUNFIRE for the second time in a month. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the latest attack. See the video pic.twitter.com/YcMJDIkh9e — Mayank (@mayankcdp) August 7, 2025

