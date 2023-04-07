Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's official trailer will be out next week! The makers today dropped a fascinating video and announced that the film's trailer will be out on April 10. Apart from bhaijaan, the actioner also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill among others in key roles. Excited? Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Chemistry Is Simply Adorable in This Love Ballad (Watch Video).

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Date Out:

Watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser:

