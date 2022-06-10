Samrat Prithviraj, released on June 3, received mixed response from the audience. The historical drama starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead has failed miserably in terms of box office collections. The total collection of it now stands at Rs 55.05 crore. Samrat Prithviraj: Here's a List of Iconic Dialogues From Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar Starrer.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection

#SamratPrithviraj is rejected... The heavy budget on one hand and the poor outcome on the other, has sent shock waves within the industry... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr, Thu 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 55.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/3z94DzBlqi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)