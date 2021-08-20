Neha Dhupia is surely giving major pregnancy goals to all women out there. And now, the actress shared on social media how she's dubbing for her action film titled Sanak. She shared a few pics from the studio flaunting her bump. She wrote, "Somewhere between the breathlessness and the back ache and the burps."

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

