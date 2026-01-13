A few days ago, actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal left the internet stunned after sharing a video on social media. In the video, he could be seen climbing a tree up and down naked, with his private parts covered by an evil-eye emoji. The actor said that it was part of his training and a way of connecting with nature. The bold video sparked widespread reactions on social media, and now actress and breast cancer awareness activist Rozlyn Khan has also shared her thoughts on it. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she reshared a video of Vidyut and questioned his intent behind the act. She wrote,"Ye dekho! Ye bhai ye batana chahte hai ke he 'fears' nothing but to prove that he 'wears'nothing! Industry ke paas kuch bacha hi nahi hai siwaye nangapan aur controversial news." Vidyut Jammwal Shocks Everyone As He Goes Naked While Climbing a Tree in New Instagram Video; Netizens React – WATCH.

Rozlyn Khan’s Strong Reaction to Vidyut Jammwal’s Viral Naked Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Rozlyn Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)