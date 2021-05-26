Sanjay Dutt has been honoured with Golden Visa for the UAE. He shared a picture receiving the same. It's a residency visa that allows foreign nationals to live, work, conduct business and study in the UAE without requiring a national sponsor.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's post here...

Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/b2Qvo1Bvlc — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 26, 2021

