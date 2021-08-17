Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film is finally taking off. News about the cast, the film's shoot have been making rounds for quite some time now. The latest buzz is that Sanya Malhotra will also be a part of the film.

Peeping Moon reported that, "SRK and Atlee's film will have a larger ensemble cast. The yet-untitled out-and-out masala potboiler will be a Pan-India film in a true sense with top actors from Bollywood as well as the South film industry coming on board to play pivotal parts in this film." The report further added that Sanya Malhotra will play one of the key characters in the film.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

