It was in August this year, when rumours of actress Sara Ali Khan dating cricketer Shubman Gill was all over the internet. Now, a new video has surfaced online adding fuel to the fire and hinting that the two are indeed in a relationship. The clip is cut into two halves wherein first on sees Sara exiting a hotel lobby, and then camera shifts and shows another person, whom netizens feel is Shubman. The other part sees Khan sitting next to Gill on a flight. Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan Dating News Confirmed by Cricketer’s Friend on His Birthday? View His Birthday Message ‘Bhaut SARA Pyaar’ on Instagram.

Watch Viral Video:

Sara & Shubman Gill spotted together in Hotel & flight 👀 pic.twitter.com/AjVBCOaOTW — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) October 13, 2022

