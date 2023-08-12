Sara Ali Khan turns a year older on August 12. On the occasion of her birthday today, it was BFF, Ananya Panday who took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note to her 'partner'. Along with it, Panday also dropped an unseen pic of hers and Sara which sees them enjoying dessert while posing on a couch. Sara was last seen on the big screens in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan Birthday: A Charming Fashionista Who Packs an Edgy Spunk in All Her Appearances (View Pics).

Ananya Panday Wishes Sara Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)