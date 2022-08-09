Veteran star Satish Shah's latest post on social media holding a Tiranga in hand which his mother got 'during Quit India Movement 1942' has led him in trouble it seems. As while the actor's intention was to flaunt a memory from past, netizens were quick to pick an error in the same and schooled Shah by highlighting how before 1947 the Indian flag had charkha and not Ashoka Chakra in middle. Check it out. Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and More – Every Actor Seen in the Video Celebrating 75 Years of Independence (View Pics).

man this wasnt even the flag of india in 1942 will endians ever stop embarrassing themselves ? https://t.co/fhE9GtcX7u — justice for (u)ssr (@rozrozrona) August 9, 2022

I might be wrong, but as far as I know the Ashok Chakra in the Indian flag was suggested by Ambedkar sahab just before independence and adopted in July, 1947. So, not quite sure how did we had a Tiranga with Ashok Chakra in 1942. A beautiful piece of history though. https://t.co/RVpj72y5CO — Dim (@Nirmalya_D) August 9, 2022

How easy to fool people in the name of Nationalism. This flag was adopted in 1947 but people can time travel! https://t.co/NwtuiK5v3s — Parwez ପରୱେଜ୍ (@parwezalli) August 9, 2022

Wasn't there a Charkha in tiranga before '47 ? https://t.co/wQN1LosgEb — AD (@der_anarch) August 9, 2022

