Satyameva Jayate 2, written and directed by Milap Zaveri, is all set to be released in theatres on November 25. Movie buffs would get to watch John Abraham in triple avatar and the makers have dropped a glimpse of the same through the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2. In this trailer you’ll see John delivering action-packed performances as separated twins and their father. Divya Khosla Kumar is seen as the leading lady.

Watch The Trailer Of Satyameva Jayate 2 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)