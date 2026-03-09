Vivo India has sparked excitement with a cryptic teaser on X for its upcoming T5x 5G, declaring: “The Turbo game just levelled up by 5x! Think you can handle it?” The 10-second video, featuring ethereal green effects and the device’s sleek silhouette, hints at significant performance upgrades and has already attracted over 1,400 views within hours. Vivo T5x 5G leaks suggest the budget-focused device may feature a massive 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset reportedly scoring over one million on AnTuTu, and a 6.82-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo T5x 5G price in India is expected to be below INR 23,000, the smartphone is expected to debut in mid-March, targeting gamers and heavy users in India’s competitive mid-range segment. Vivo Y37+ Launched in China; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T5x 5G Launch in India Soon

