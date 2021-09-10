Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have ventured into plant-based meat venture and Shah Rukh Khan wanted to advertise it the best way he could. Tweaking his iconic open-hands pose, the actor took to social media to talk about the new business named Imagine Meats.

Take A Look At How He Advertised It:

My friends @geneliad & @Riteishd were discussing who would launch their Plant Based Meats Venture. I opened my arms wide and said ‘Main Hoon Naa’. I wish the entire team of @ImagineMeats my best as they dish out #TheHappyMeat. It’s live https://t.co/QHj2BxRZO2 go visit. pic.twitter.com/CNEM2BkLuq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2021

