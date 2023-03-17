Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan were seen having a gala time at Alanna Panday's wedding on March 16. Now, a video from the shaadi has gone viral online that sees SRK smiling and enjoying Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta's performance on his popular song "I Am The Best" at the event. While the clip is quite blurry, we could see King Khan's happiness looking the boys' performance. Have a look. Alanna Panday's Husband Ivor McCray Grooves to Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' On Their Wedding Day (Watch Video).

Watch SRK at Alanna Panday's Wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KhanSRK (@libzsrk)

