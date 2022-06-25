Shah Rukh Khan during his Insta live session today talked about many interesting things and also Pathaan. The superstar who completed 30 years in the industry on June 25 spilled beans on how YRF's Pathaan came to life. SRK explained how filmmaker Siddharth Anand had the title of the movie in mind, and one fine day handed over it to him and said, "make this film whenever you want". Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Won't Do 'Raj-Rahul' Roles Anymore For This Reason During His Insta Live (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

This is how #Pathaan was made. Lots of respect for Sid Anand tbh. The man knows the real power of Shah Rukh Khan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O9JeKMNuKV — . (@iSRKzYash) June 25, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan Instagram Live Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

